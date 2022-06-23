×

Africa

British International Investment plans $200mln investment in Africa hydropower

By Reuters - 23 June 2022 - 11:27
Image: 123RF/123ucas

The UK government's development finance institution British International Investment (BII) plans to invest $200mln in a joint project with Norway's Norfund to construct at least three hydroelectric power projects in Africa, BII said on Thursday.

The two institutions will equally split a 49% shareholding in a joint venture with Norway's Scatec ASA for the projects, BII said in a emailed statement.

These will include the planned 205 megawatt (MW) Ruzizi III hydroelectric plant to supply electricity to Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo, the 120MW Volobe hydropower plant in Madagascar, and Malawi's 350MW Mpatamanga project, BII said.

