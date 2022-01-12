Sadc leaders agree to extend Mozambique mission

Southern African Development Community (Sadc) leaders have agreed to extend the deployment of troops in terrorist-ravaged Mozambique in an effort to bring about stability in the province of Cabo Delgado.

“Summit noted the good progress made since the deployment of the Sadc mission in Mozambique and extended its mandate with associated budgetary implications, and that it will continue to monitor the situation,” Sadc said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his regional counterparts met at the extraordinary summit of the heads of state and government of Sadc in Malawi where they deliberated on Wednesday over the deployment of troops in Mozambique.

When the regional leaders met in October last year they agreed to extend the Sadc mission in Mozambique (Samim) deployment until January 15 at a cost of almost R1bn to the SA taxpayer.