Grade 12 pupil dies of Covid complications as cases rise in Free State schools
An 18-year-old grade 12 pupil in the Free State has succumbed to Covid-19 related complications as positive cases continue to rise in the province.
Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said as a result of the positive cases, Lephola Secondary School in Thabong, Welkom, has been closed...
