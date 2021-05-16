Luke Malaba no longer Zimbabwe's chief justice, high court rules

Happy 70th birthday Chief Justice Luke Malaba, but sorry, you have reached retirement age.

That’s the summary of a Zimbabwe High Court judgment, which stated that Malaba ceased to hold the office of chief justice as of midnight on May 15.

The bench also ruled that Malaba will not benefit from Constitutional Amendment 2 enacted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The extension of term provided by section 186 of the constitution does not apply to any sitting judges of the Constitutional Court and supreme court.

Zanu-PF, with the help of the MDC-T, led by Douglas Mwonzora smoothly sailed the constitutional amendments through the Senate, where Zanu-PF does not hold a two-thirds majority.

Lobbyists and the opposition argued that extending Malaba’s tenure was an assault on democracy and the rule of law because the bigger picture was, with Malaba at the helm, the legal system would rest in Zanu-PF’s hands ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) in a statement said: “We thank the high court judges for ignoring political interference and ensuring that justice is served”.

Lawyer and MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala said the three judges who arrived at the decision, “fought so much to restore the dignity in the judiciary and restoration of the rule of law”.

Another lawyer MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti said the ruling effectively protects the constitution.