Zimbabwe’s biggest bank begins voluntary job cuts

Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ), the country's biggest bank by deposits and asset base, has begun voluntary job cuts as a result of how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the corporate landscape.

Group CEO Blessing Mudavanhu and chief human resources officer Nyasha Mutsai said most of the bank's work had transitioned to digital platforms and automation.

“As we venture into a new and changing business model and new ways of work, we will inevitably need to review our current structures and operations. We acknowledge that there are some colleagues among us who may not be willing or able to undertake this journey of change, and will want to take the opportunity to pursue other interests,” said a statement by CBZ.