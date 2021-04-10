Former acting head of state attorney's office and Eastern Cape lawyer in court on fraud charge

A former acting head of the Office of the State Attorney in Mthatha, and an Eastern Cape-based lawyer were released on R5,000 bail each after appearing in court on a fraud charge.

This comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2020, after its corruption and maladministration investigation in the affairs of the Office of the State Attorney.

According to the SIU, Sthembele Tshitshi and Xolani Polo of Polo Attorneys appeared in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of fraud — alternatively theft — amounting to R331,000. They also face a charge of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

They were released on bail of R5,000 each.

The matter has been remanded to May 31, 2021, for further investigation.

“The SIU investigated the allegations relating to corruption and maladministration in the Office of the State Attorney and made findings relating to Mr Tshitshi and Mr Polo.

“The investigations focus on the legal services procured on behalf of the Gauteng department of health and the Eastern Cape department of health in respect of claims based on medical negligence and the verification, approval or processing for payment of any invoice or account received in relation to legal services provided or procured,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

TimesLIVE