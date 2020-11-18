Africa

Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak that killed 55

By Reuters - 18 November 2020 - 11:05
A Congolese health worker administers the Ebola vaccine to a boy who had contact with an Ebola sufferer in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Democratic Republic of Congo's health minister on Wednesday announced the end of an Ebola outbreak in the west of the country that infected 130 people and killed 55.

The outbreak emerged in June, just before Congo declared the end of a separate Ebola epidemic in the east that was the second-deadliest on record, killing more than 2,200 people.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who tirelessly tracked down cases, provided treatment & vaccinated people in often remote communities tucked away in dense rain forests," the World Health Organization's Africa director, Matshidiso Moeti, said on Twitter after the minister's announcement.

Congo has suffered 11 Ebola outbreaks since the virus was discovered near the Ebola River in 1976, more than double any other country.

Its equatorial forests are a natural reservoir for the virus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.

