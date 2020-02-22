Egyptian court acquits Mubarak's sons of illicit share trading

The two sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak were acquitted on Saturday of illicit share trading during the sale of a bank four years before the 2011 uprising that ended their father's 30-year autocratic rule.

Alaa and Gamal Mubarak and seven others had faced charges of illegally profiting from the process of selling the Al Watany Bank of Egypt to the National Bank of Kuwait in 2007.

Both men, who denied wrongdoing, attended Saturday's Cairo Criminal Court session, which was held at a police academy for security reasons, and heard the verdict acquitting all the defendants.