Botswana seeks to overturn ruling that legalised gay sex

Botswana's government will appeal a high court ruling that decriminalised homosexuality, potentially resuscitating a law that punished gay sex by up to seven years in prison.

Last month's landmark court ruling, which was praised by international organisations and activists, meant Botswana joined a handful of African countries that have legalised same-sex relationships.

But Attorney General Abraham Keetshabe said in a statement late on Friday that the high court was mistaken in its conclusion in overturning the colonial-era law.

"I am of the view that the High Court erred in arriving at this conclusion and thus, I have decided to note an appeal with the Court of Appeal," Keetshabe said, without giving further details of the grounds for the appeal.