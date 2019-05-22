Commuters ride on bus roofs as fuel price hike bites in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Passenger Company (Zupco) has taken over some transport routes in Harare and Bulawayo at reduced prices to bring relief to commuters hit hard by a massive fuel price hike in the country.

This was revealed on state television by finance secretary George Guvamatanga after the government announced a 50% fuel hike, which directly affects public transport as well as goods and services.

"The austerity measure we have done is to have Zupco charging $0.50 now [so] that you can save the other $0.50, so you have extras to buy for basic commodities,” he said.

In response, public transport operators withdrew their services because government has long complained that they have been overcharging commuters.