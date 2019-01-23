France hands Central African war crimes suspect to ICC

A Central Africa Republic soccer executive and alleged militia leader was transferred by France to the International Criminal Court on Wednesday, the court said in a statement.

Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona was held on an ICC arrest warrant on Dec. 12 and a French court authorised his hand over to the ICC late last month.

ICC prosecutors accuse Ngaissona of war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, extermination, deportation, persecution, torture, attacking civilians, and recruiting child soldiers.

He has been described by prosecutors as the "senior leader" of the mostly Christian anti-balaka militia that carried out systematic attacks on the Muslim population in 2013-2014.