Losing Congo presidential candidate's campaign says he won in landslide

By Reuters - 11 January 2019 - 16:11
Presidential runner up Martin Fayulu insists he won the election.
Image: John WESSELS / AFP

 Losing Democratic Republic of Congo presidential candidate Martin Fayulu's campaign said on Friday its tallies showed he had easily won the election ahead of the official winner announced by the electoral commission.

Campaign official Fidele Babala told reporters Fayulu won 61.51 percent of the vote, while president-elect Felix Tshisekedi took 18.86 percent and ruling coalition candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary received 18.49 percent. 

France says DR Congo runner-up is apparent winner

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tshisekedi's opposition rival Martin Fayulu should have been declared the winner.
1 day ago

Fayulu said Friday that he would appeal to the Constitutional Court to enforce a recount.

"We will go to the Constitutional Court on Saturday... (to demand) a recount of the vote," Martin Fayulu told supporters after provisional results showed him narrowly loosing the vote to his opposition rival Felix Tshisekedi.

