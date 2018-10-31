Nigerian Shi'ite group says 42 killed when security forces fired upon protests

A Nigerian Shi'ite group said on Wednesday 42 of its members were killed when security forces fired upon their protests in the capital Abuja over the previous two days.

The previous death toll as of Tuesday evening was 25 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), who had marched in their hundreds to demand the government release their leader Ibrahim Zakzaky.

On Monday, the army opened fire on the marchers on the outskirts of Abuja. On Tuesday, the police shot at the protesters in the city centre.