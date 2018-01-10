Soldiers loot arms, burn military base in Ivory Coast's second city

Soldiers in Ivory Coast's second largest city looted weapons from the base of an elite military unit overnight before setting it on fire, leaders of the faction said on Wednesday.

The soldiers, who were involved in a series of mutinies last year that tarnished the image of Ivory Coast, one of Africa's fastest growing economies, accuse the elite unit, known as the CCDO, of spying on them.

Residents of Bouake reported late on Tuesday hearing gunshots and heavy weapons fire between the rival factions, though they said the situation on Wednesday was calm after some early sporadic gunfire and businesses were operating normally.

"We entered the CCDO camp around midnight and took all of their arms and ammunitions," one of the faction's leaders, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. "Their troops fled the camp but we are looking for them."

A second leader of the former mutineers confirmed they had looted weapons stockpiles.