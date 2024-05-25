Security guard arrested after pupil killed allegedly trying to 'access' school Wi-Fi

A 62-year-old security guard was arrested on Thursday after allegedly fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and injuring his friend at Matafeni Junior Secondary School in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, while they were trying to access the school's Wi-Fi.
Police said the man was detained on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm (serial number filed off) and illegal possession of ammunition.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said on Thursday evening at about 6.30pm a group of about seven children allegedly entered the school premises in Mantusini A/A, Ntshamathe Locality in Lusikisiki to access the school’s Wi-Fi and were confronted by the security guard.
She said the pupils allegedly started running when they saw the security guard.
“The guard fired at them, hitting two boys. One boy, aged 13, died at the scene while the other boy, also aged 13, sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital,” Naidu said.
She said the suspect, who had fled the scene, was arrested later that evening.
He is expected to appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said the incident was a “reminder of the critical importance of appropriate responses in security situations”.
