Johannesburg motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as certain roads around the FNB Stadium will be affected this Saturday due to the ANC's Siyanqoba Rally.
With just a few days to go before the elections, the ANC will this Saturday host their final rally at the stadium.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the following routes will be affected:
- Shaft 17 and Nasrec Road
- Booysens Reserve Road and League Avenue
- Soweto Highway and League Avenue
- League Avenue and Soccer City Avenue (Traffic Circle)
- Shaft 17 off-ramp and Soccer City Avenue
- Soccer City and Stadium Avenue
- Golden Highway and Exhibition Road
- Recreation and Nasrec Road
Alternative routes that can be used include the N1 highway, M1 highway, N12 highway, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road.
TimesLIVE
Traffic advisory: Certain roads around FNB Stadium affected due to ANC Siyanqoba Rally
Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Johannesburg motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as certain roads around the FNB Stadium will be affected this Saturday due to the ANC's Siyanqoba Rally.
With just a few days to go before the elections, the ANC will this Saturday host their final rally at the stadium.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the following routes will be affected:
Alternative routes that can be used include the N1 highway, M1 highway, N12 highway, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa accuses opposition parties of stealing ANC's ideas
Ramaphosa urges workers to ensure ANC outright majority
Ramaphosa hints at working with Mbeki on national dialogue after elections, says polls will be safe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos