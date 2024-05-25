Traffic advisory: Certain roads around FNB Stadium affected due to ANC Siyanqoba Rally

News

Certain roads around the FNB stadium will be affected due to the ANC 'Siyanqoba Rally' this Saturday.
Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Johannesburg motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as certain roads around the FNB Stadium will be affected this Saturday due to the ANC's Siyanqoba Rally.

With just a few days to go before the elections, the ANC will this Saturday host their final rally at the stadium.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the following routes will be affected:

  • Shaft 17 and Nasrec Road
  • Booysens Reserve Road and League Avenue
  • Soweto Highway and League Avenue
  • League Avenue and Soccer City Avenue (Traffic Circle)
  • Shaft 17 off-ramp and Soccer City Avenue
  • Soccer City and Stadium Avenue
  • Golden Highway and Exhibition Road
  • Recreation and Nasrec Road

Alternative routes that can be used include the N1 highway, M1 highway, N12 highway, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road. 

