Rising acts of violence at Glenvista a concern – parents

Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Parents at Glenvista High School, South of Johannesburg, have raised concerns about the violence at the school, saying acts of brutality have been on the rise in the past two months.
This comes after a video of a classroom fight between a grade 9 pupil and a teacher went viral on social media.
The video shows pandemonium in one of the classrooms, with the two exchanging blows.
Sowetan spoke to some of the parents with children at the school, who said while it was the first time a teacher was involved, fights were very common at the school.
"The school has been having issues with discipline and that's why things are falling apart. The teachers are so overwhelmed that the school has to hire additional security to enforce certain rules," he said.
Another pupil said she was always aware of her surrounding so as to avoid getting caught up in fights.
"If you are caught sleeping, you will end up in the mix. The fights are never between two people, there's always a group and if you try and stop the fight, you will be beaten. The fights have been happening for years, but its worse now, maybe we need police at the school because even the security guards get attacked."
A grade 11 pupil said he sometimes calls his parents when he suspects an upcoming fight.
"You can usually hear talks brewing before a fight. I don't know if I can call them gangs but there is always a group of boys planning something against younger groups or anyone they can target. They even come to the sports field to scout victims," he said.
"When I feel scared I call my parents because I don't know if the teachers can do much. But I try and stay out of people's way."
In 2014, a 13-year-old pupil at the school was caught on camera assaulting a teacher with a chair and a broom in front of his schoolmates, yelling slurs and swearing at the teacher.
He was later expelled from the school.
