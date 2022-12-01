WATCH | Santam empowers vulnerable communities to safeguard what really matters

Most schools have fire safety drills to teach learners what to do in the unfortunate event of a life-threatening emergency. The drills kick off with the sound of an alarm — but imagine if you couldn’t hear this siren during a crisis.

The thought of learners not hearing a siren was an anxiety-inducing concern for the staff, parents and students of the Yingisani Special School for the Hearing Impaired in Tzaneen. This special-needs education centre for deaf learners includes a boarding facility, providing children with the ideal environment to learn to sign by living alongside their peers.

Adding to their worries, the location of the primary school — close to the bush — makes it particularly susceptible to fires, floods, windstorms and other hazards.

“We didn’t have a fire extinguisher for every class. We had the siren, but [learners] cannot hear [it],” says principal Kholisa Tilly Khumalo.