Ngcukaitobi SC appointed to the JSC

Carol Steinberg SC appointed to represent advocates profession

04 October 2022 - 20:07
Franny Rabkin journalist
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to the Judicial Service Commission..
Image: File/ Kevin Sutherland

Senior counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has been appointed to judicial service commission by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He will be one of four people appointed to constitutional body that interviews an recommends candidates for judicial appointment and promotion.

A presidential minute signed October 4 said that the president designated Ngcukaitobi to the commission with immediate effect.

This, "after consulting with the leaders of all the parties in the National Assembly," said the minute. Ngcukaitobi will replace Doris Tshepe. 

TimesLive reported on Monday that  Ramaphosa had written to the leaders of political parties informing them of his intention to appoint Ngcukaitobi  on September 22.

“Advocate Ngcukaitobi has been practising since 2010 and was conferred with senior counsel status in 2020," said the letter, adding that the replacement of Ms Tshepe was "occasioned by her appointment as a competition commissioner effective from September 2022.”

Another new face on the JSC is Carol Steinberg SC who has been appointed as one of the members designated to represent the advocates' profession. Steinberg took silk in 2021. 

She will alternate with Jenny Cane SC as one of  the advocates profession's representatives, along with Kameshni Pillay SC.

