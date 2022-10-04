Eskom announced on Tuesday afternoon that the breakdown of two generation units has led to it increasing load-shedding to stage 4.
On Sunday, Eskom had indicated Stage 3 load-shedding would continue until 5am on Thursday as more generation units were anticipated to return to service.
“A generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have just tripped. This necessitates the immediate escalation of load-shedding to Stage 4 at 6pm. This stage of load-shedding will be maintained until further notice,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding moves to stage 4 as more generation units trip
Image: Freddy Mavunda / Business Day
