The high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday sentenced Siyabonga Nkosinathi Mzolo and Mfiliseni Mahlaba to life in prison after they murdered their friend, Mduduzi Mcambi, over a car trade dispute four years ago.
Mzolo, a former Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department member, had sold a stolen car to Mcambi’s sister. Mcambi had wanted his sister to be paid back her money.
“During the evening of May 13 2018, Mcambi came out of his shop in Ivory Park and went to the water tap outside. While there, he was shot several times by Mahlaba, Mzolo and an unknown man and fell on his back,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said witnesses came out of the shop and saw Mzolo fleeing to his car and Mahlaba and the other man running away.
Police officers who were on their way to attend to another complaint were stopped and alerted by community members about the shooting.
“The community pointed out Mahlaba, who was running away on foot. Police gave chase and apprehended him. He was searched and a firearm was recovered from him.”
The victim was taken to Tembisa Hospital, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The state witnesses testified that Mahlaba, Mzolo and the other unknown man fired shots at Mcambi.
“Mahlaba confessed to killing Mcambi, detailing that the first shots towards the deceased were fired by Mzolo, and he also followed with more shots, as all had firearms.”
Senior state advocate David Mothibe argued the murder was planned and that Mahlaba and the unknown man, all armed, knew what they were going to do at the deceased's place.
“He pleaded with the court to take into consideration that Mzolo was entrusted with upholding the rule of law but chose to break the law by conspiring with his friends to kill the deceased,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Two men who killed friend after dispute over sale of car sentenced to life
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
The high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday sentenced Siyabonga Nkosinathi Mzolo and Mfiliseni Mahlaba to life in prison after they murdered their friend, Mduduzi Mcambi, over a car trade dispute four years ago.
Mzolo, a former Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department member, had sold a stolen car to Mcambi’s sister. Mcambi had wanted his sister to be paid back her money.
“During the evening of May 13 2018, Mcambi came out of his shop in Ivory Park and went to the water tap outside. While there, he was shot several times by Mahlaba, Mzolo and an unknown man and fell on his back,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said witnesses came out of the shop and saw Mzolo fleeing to his car and Mahlaba and the other man running away.
Police officers who were on their way to attend to another complaint were stopped and alerted by community members about the shooting.
“The community pointed out Mahlaba, who was running away on foot. Police gave chase and apprehended him. He was searched and a firearm was recovered from him.”
The victim was taken to Tembisa Hospital, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The state witnesses testified that Mahlaba, Mzolo and the other unknown man fired shots at Mcambi.
“Mahlaba confessed to killing Mcambi, detailing that the first shots towards the deceased were fired by Mzolo, and he also followed with more shots, as all had firearms.”
Senior state advocate David Mothibe argued the murder was planned and that Mahlaba and the unknown man, all armed, knew what they were going to do at the deceased's place.
“He pleaded with the court to take into consideration that Mzolo was entrusted with upholding the rule of law but chose to break the law by conspiring with his friends to kill the deceased,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos