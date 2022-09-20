Aunt's murder case postponed due to outstanding document

An outstanding document which needs to be handed over to the defence in the murder case against a woman accused of killing her nephew has caused delays in the matter.
Andile Aalivirah Mthembu made a brief appearance in the Tsakane magistrate’s court, on the East Rand, on Tuesday on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury.
Prosecutor on the case said there is one outstanding document that the state needs to hand over to the defence.
The matter was postponed to October 4 so that the prosecutor can get the document from the investigating officer in the case.
During her first appearance in April, Mthembu confessed to assaulting her nephew, Neo, 16, with a stick because he allegedly admitted to stealing money from her.
Mthembu has since abandoned bail.
She is also accused of hiring her neighbours to dig a hole in her backyard under the pretence that she wanted to install a water tank.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Neo, who lived in Daveyton, also on the East Rand, had visited Mthembu in March and she reported him missing on March 24.
The K9 police made the gruesome discovery of Neo’s body in April after they received a tip-off that he had been buried at his aunt’s backyard.
When Sowetan visited the house on Tuesday, the gates were locked and no one could be seen in the yard.
The hole where the police found Neo’s body was covered and closed.
Two neighbours that Sowetan spoke to on condition of anonymity said an ''old man’’ lives in the house and they last saw him in August.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Meanwhile, during court proceedings, the court was partially empty with only few anti gender-based violence activists present.
Mthembu, who was dressed in a green hoodie and purple top, was seen waving at a man in the gallery as she entered the courtroom.
When Sowetan approached the man, he refused to disclose his identity, but revealed that he had a child with Mthembu.
"I am sad because this is a person (Mthembu) I have a child with," the man said.
"I am not happy. If she really killed the boy then she must be punished for her actions. A person has died, so there should be justice for the child."
kokam@sowetan.co.za
