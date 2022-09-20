Thomson Reuters calls for retendering of R225m IT contract

Multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters has called for the office of the chief justice (OCJ) to retender the court document management system contract in an open, transparent and competitive process.

“Similarly, Thomson Reuters is also seeking legal advice in relation to the termination of the contract with the OCJ’s former senior officials,” it said on Tuesday.

The company said there had been questions raised about the R225m contract it was awarded by the OCJ for the provision of its evidence sharing solution, CaseLines, and the actions of the OCJ’s former senior officials.

Sunday Times reported in June that three former OCJ officials were accused of corruptly setting themselves up for a large slice of a R225m IT contract after they helped to strike the deal.

They are former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk. They resigned in May and took their jobs as local partners to Thomson Reuters.