Mpumalanga homeowner shoots dead two intruders armed with knives

Two men who allegedly broke into a house on a plot near Sundra in Mpumalanga were shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police received a complaint at 12.55am regarding a shooting incident at the plot.
“Upon their arrival, they found two males with gunshot wounds who were later certified dead by paramedics who attended the scene,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The two men are suspected to have gained entry by breaking a window of the study. It is further alleged that the two had knives.
The house owner is said to have been alerted by an alarm.
“When he went out to investigate he was in possession of his private licensed firearm and heard a noise in the kitchen, where he saw the two intruders armed with knives.
“The owner said they allegedly tried to stab him but he shot at the two men,” Mohlala said.
Police have opened an inquest docket.
“Two knives that were found on the crime scene also form part of the investigation. Another charge of housebreaking has been registered and is being investigated as well. The identity of the two men is unknown at this stage,” Mohlala said.
