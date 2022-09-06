Two accused ‘seen loading’ Hillary Gardee’s body in car

The third accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case was seen loading her body into a vehicle belonging to one of his co-accused, according to investigating officer Col Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi
Mkhaliphi on Tuesday took the stand in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court, saying a state witness saw Albert Gama and accused number two Philemon Lukhele loading the body into Lukhele’s vehicle.
Gama is applying for bail.
“The accused [Gama] cannot be released on bail because his life is in danger, and the witnesses know him but he doesn’t know them, but if released he will be able to know their identities.
“There’s a witness that saw the applicant and accused two [Lukhele] when they were loading the deceased in one of the accused two’s vehicles but it was not clear if the deceased was already dead, or alive,” said Mkhaliphi.
“We charged the accused with two counts, kidnapping and murder. The rest were formulated by the NPA,” said Mkhaliphi.
Gama, Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa and Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune have been charged with kidnapping, rape and murder.
Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, went missing on April 29 while shopping with her adopted three-year-old daughter.
The child was later that day dropped off at Umnenke Street at KaMaGugu, where they resided.
Gardee’s lifeless body with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound was found by timber plantation workers on May 3, about 60km outside Mbombela, towards Sabie.
Mkhathswa has been denied bail while Nkune and Lukhele abandoned their bail applications.
Nkune has been linked to the killings of three other women, including one from Midrand, Johannesburg, whom he met on Facebook. The killing happened last month.
He has also been accused of killing his girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her cop sister Marcia in Kanyamazane, Mbombela, on May 15 – just 12 days after Gardee’s body was found.
Earlier in the day, the court denied media permission to photograph Mkhaliphi.
Gama’s bail application was postponed to September 13.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Two accused ‘seen loading’ Hillary Gardee’s body in car
Investigating officer opposes bail application
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
