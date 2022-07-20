×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Farmer in court for driving over two kids and assaulting the third one

20 July 2022 - 11:29
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Members of the EFF gather outside the Ermelo magistrate court. A motorist who allegedly ran over two children is expected to appear for a formal bail application.
Members of the EFF gather outside the Ermelo magistrate court. A motorist who allegedly ran over two children is expected to appear for a formal bail application.
Image: Mandla Khoza

A large number of EFF and community members have flooded the streets leading to the Ermelo magistrate's court where a 41-year-old farmer who allegedly ran over two children with his bakkie and assaulted another is applying for bail.

Louis Johannes Grobbler is alleged to have accused the three children – aged 10, 11 and 13 – of theft at a farm where the children and their parents live in the Mpumalanga town.

Grobbler briefly appeared in the court on Monday and his bail application was moved to Wednesday.

He is facing two counts of attempted murder and one of assault with an intention to cause  grievous bodily harm (GBH).

“He was arrested following the incident where three children had to be hospitalised after he allegedly drove over two of them with his car and also badly assaulted the third child,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdlhuli.

EFF provincial chairperson Collen Sedibe said what happened shows disrespect for human life, especially of farm dwellers.

“This act shows the disregard for human life, especially black lives who are farm dwellers. This man had the guts to run over innocent children who were out playing with friends and accused them of stealing.

“Besides this case, the EFF has embarked on a campaign to fight the abuse of farmworkers and farm dwellers around the province,” he said.

Three men sentenced to life for Limpopo farm murder

The high court in Polokwane on Tuesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of a farmer in Limpopo.
News
2 months ago

Parys farm killings: Farmer offers compensation to victims’ families

One of five Parys farmers awaiting sentencing in connection with the deaths of two farmworkers has offered R20,000 in compensation to each family.
News
10 months ago

Two farmers added to list of suspects in the murder of Coka brothers

Two more suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the Coka brothers were granted R10,000 bail each by the Piet Retief magistrate's court on ...
News
1 year ago

'Coka brothers not only ones killed at the farm'

The investigating officer in the Coka brothers' murder case has told the Piet Retief magistrate's court that another double murder happened at the ...
News
1 year ago

Deputy transport minister's family perish in car crash

The deputy minister of transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is grieving the loss of six family members in a car crash near Ladysmith.
News
1 day ago

Elderly couple found dead in burned-out car as Portugal wildfires rage

The charred bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a burned-out vehicle after they tried to escape a wildfire ripping across the Portuguese ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released