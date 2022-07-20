A large number of EFF and community members have flooded the streets leading to the Ermelo magistrate's court where a 41-year-old farmer who allegedly ran over two children with his bakkie and assaulted another is applying for bail.
Louis Johannes Grobbler is alleged to have accused the three children – aged 10, 11 and 13 – of theft at a farm where the children and their parents live in the Mpumalanga town.
Grobbler briefly appeared in the court on Monday and his bail application was moved to Wednesday.
He is facing two counts of attempted murder and one of assault with an intention to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).
“He was arrested following the incident where three children had to be hospitalised after he allegedly drove over two of them with his car and also badly assaulted the third child,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdlhuli.
EFF provincial chairperson Collen Sedibe said what happened shows disrespect for human life, especially of farm dwellers.
“This act shows the disregard for human life, especially black lives who are farm dwellers. This man had the guts to run over innocent children who were out playing with friends and accused them of stealing.
“Besides this case, the EFF has embarked on a campaign to fight the abuse of farmworkers and farm dwellers around the province,” he said.
Farmer in court for driving over two kids and assaulting the third one
Image: Mandla Khoza
