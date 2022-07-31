×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bakkie rollover leaves one man dead, 10 injured near Ermelo

By TimesLIVE - 31 July 2022 - 17:02
A man was killed and 10 others were injured when this bakkie rolled on the R65 near Ermelo on Saturday afternoon.
A man was killed and 10 others were injured when this bakkie rolled on the R65 near Ermelo on Saturday afternoon.
Image: ER24

A man was killed and 10 others injured when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the R65, about 10km outside Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on Saturday afternoon.

“ER24 and the provincial fire and EMS arrived at 5.50pm to find the bakkie upright on the side of the road. Several patients were seen lying around the vehicle,” ER24 said in a statement.

It said the medics found that one man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries.

“The ten other patients, including a three-year-old child, had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

TimesLIVE

Four critical after car crashes into Durban highway barrier

Four people are in a critical condition after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed at Spaghetti Junction on Durban's N2 in the early hours of ...
News
2 days ago

Sad farewell for deputy minister’s six family members who died in car crash

A memorial service was held on Monday at Durban’s cruise terminal for the son of deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who was killed in a ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele