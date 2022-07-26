×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bail, with conditions, for Ermelo farmer accused of attacking children

By Hendrik Hancke - 26 July 2022 - 14:57
Farmer Louis Grobler has been granted bail.
Farmer Louis Grobler has been granted bail.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

The Ermelo farmer accused of purposely hitting two children with his bakkie and assaulting a third was granted R30,000 bail on Tuesday by the local magistrate's court.

Monica Nyuswa, NPA spokesperson for Mpumalanga, said conditions were attached to Louis Grobler's bail. 

“He is not allowed to have contact with the witnesses or go to their residential place. The accused also has to [regularly] report to the police,” she said.

The case was postponed to August 29 for further investigation.

According to sources in the community, 41-year-old Grobler received information on July 15 that children were allegedly stealing maize from a partially harvested field.

The incident occurred when he drove to the field and had passed a clump of unharvested mielies and came across the children. Grobler has denied claims that he intentionally drove his vehicle into two of them and violently assaulted the third.

After his bail application was postponed from Friday because of outstanding medical reports, Grobler had to wait a little longer for a decision on Tuesday because of a power outage at court. However, it was quickly resolved and Grobler heard he had been granted bail.

“We are very relieved. It is just a pity it took more than a week to reach this point. For now we are thankful [Louis is free] and he and his wife are being reunited,” said Lion du Plessis, chairperson of the Ermelo Farmers' Association and vice-president of Mpumalanga Agriculture.

TimesLIVE

Farmer denies that he tried to murder girls

The farmer accused of running over two children and assaulting a third one has told the Ermelo magistrate's court that he did not mean to injure them.
News
5 days ago

Farmer in court for driving over two kids and assaulting the third one

A large number of EFF and community members have flooded the streets leading to the Ermelo magistrate's court where a 41-year-old farmer who ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...