CCMA victory on vaccinations may be the start of a long court battle, lawyer fears

A recent ruling by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has found a workplace mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy to be unlawful, ordering that an employee’s dismissal for refusing to get the jab was unfair and awarding her a year’s salary as compensation.

However, advocate Vusi Masango, who represented Kgomotso Tshatshu against Baroque Medical, said on Monday he feared the CCMA victory may be the start of a long court battle, potentially holding up payment of the funds to his client.

“This is going to be an important matter. The chances are it is going to be reviewed at the labour court,” he said.

Tshatshu had an adverse reaction to a flu jab a decade ago and was resistant to taking Covid-19 vaccines. This was in conflict with her company’s mandatory vaccination policy.

Senior CCMA commissioner Richard Byrne found: “An employer has no right to formulate any Covid-19 vaccination mandate. It is the prerogative of government.

“Everyone, not just employees of a particular company, are equal before the law. The state has not unfairly discriminated against anyone in terms of vaccine policies. No legislation has been passed requiring all employees or citizens be vaccinated.