Parliament at odds with Nehawu over ‘mandatory’ Covid-19 vaccinations

The battle lines have been drawn in parliament with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) rejecting an instruction for staff to get Covid-19 vaccinations or be prepared to do PCR tests at their own expense when they head to the legislature.

On June 10, then acting secretary to parliament Baby Tyawa wrote to parliament employees: “All employees of parliament are encouraged to vaccinate. Employees who are not vaccinated should have a valid Covid-19 negative test when going to the precinct which will be for their own cost.

“Those employees whose work poses a risk of transmission or a risk of severe Covid-19 disease or death due to their age or comorbidities will be requested to vaccinate or [be] handled according to a context specific approach.

“Parliament will allow time off and carry the cost of transport to the vaccination site for those employees electing to vaccinate. Parliament will provide support to employees in the form of information, consultation and counselling where needed.”