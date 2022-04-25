Police officer describes Senzo Meyiwa's murder crime scene

A hat, a bullet case and walking stick in the kitchen are some of the items that were found by police as they combed Senzo Meyiwa’s murder scene just hours after the Bafana Bafana star was killed.

Sgt Thabo Mosia took the stand on Monday as the first witness for the state to describe the scene on October 26 2014 not long after Meyiwa had been murdered.

Mosia told the court that he arrived at the scene about 20 minutes after midnight after receiving a call to respond to a murder scene.

On his arrival, he found his colleague Brig Ndlovu, who explained what had happened. The scene had already been cordoned off with crime scene tape.

“We conducted a walk through the crime scene. I then protected and secured a bullet jacket, a [black, white and brown scotch] hat and grey walking stick...I protected the scene for photography and forensic investigation. I took the exhibits with me,” he said.

Mosia said he also spotted a bullet hole in the kitchen door which was used by the suspects to gain entry to the house. After securing the crime scene, Mosia said he then called one of his colleagues who organised the provincial crime scene management team to come.