Police open attempted murder case after another shooting at home of slain Absa fraud accused

01 March 2022 - 12:59
The police are investigating an attempted murder case after another shooting at Xolela Masebeni's home in Ezibeleni, Komani.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

East London police have opened a case of attempted murder after another shooting at the home of slain Absa fraud accused Xolela Masebeni.

“A case of attempted murder was opened following another shooting incident at Masebeni's residence in Unathi, Ezibeleni, Komani, yesterday [Monday] morning,” said police spokesperson W/O  Majola Nkohli.

The shooting, Nkohli said, took place at about 2am.

“The circumstances relating to the incident are forming part of the investigation. The case is of a sensitive nature and at this stage no further information can be divulged,” he said.

DispatchLIVE earlier reported that Masebeni's family members fled their home on Monday to a place of safety, fearing for their lives after the shooting.

Masebeni, a former IT specialist at Absa, was gunned down on Sunday while sitting with his friends at his home.

He was alleged to have fraudulently transferred R103m into six bank accounts between September and December 2021.

His wife Athembile Mpani was joined to the case as some of the money was transferred into her account.

She is due back in court on March 14.

