9,200 Covid-19 cases, 140 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours: NICD
SA recorded 9,260 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.
Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (2,435), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (2,303) and Gauteng (1,813).
This means that there have been 3,513,813 confirmed cases to date.
The NICD, using health department data, also reported 140 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date.
There have also been 361 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 8,807 people are in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
TimesLIVE
