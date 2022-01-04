Do I need to re-test for Covid-19 before returning to work?

If an employee has been diagnosed with Covid-19, an employer may only allow them to return to work after the mandatory 10 days of self-isolation.

This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which said the employee may need to undergo a medical evaluation confirming their fitness to work.

“At present, retesting people who have experienced mild illness, and have recovered from Covid-19, is not recommended,” said the NICD.

“A person is considered safe to return to the workplace and discontinue self-isolation if they are no longer infectious. This means they developed their first symptoms more than 10 days prior and have not experienced any symptoms for at least three days (72 hours). However, returning to work is dependent on the patient’s clinical state of health.”