Agrizzi verdict due Friday — state acknowledges medical condition but still opposes bail
The state on Monday opposed former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's appeal against the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court's refusal of bail.
Agrizzi is facing a charge of corruption.
The state alleges Agrizzi directly or indirectly gave or agreed to offer former ANC MP Vincent Smith gratifications, which the state claimed Smith received. They include R600,000 and security upgrades to Smith's home.
Agrizzi was denied bail on October 14 when the court sitting at Palm Ridge said he was a flight risk and did not disclose all his overseas assets when he applied for bail.
Prosecutor Arno Rossouw told the high court in Johannesburg on Monday that Agrizzi's medical condition was not in dispute.
“The fact that he has comorbidities is not in dispute. The problem is that the appellant [Agrizzi] decided to mislead the court when he applied for bail,” Rossouw said.
Rossouw said when Agrizzi applied for bail, he instructed his legal team to deal only with his South African assets.
“He deliberately decided not to take the court into confidence and tell it about the extent of his overseas assets,” Rossouw said.
Rossouw said the state has a strong case against Agrizzi.
He said in the indictment, the state alleges Agrizzi was the one who gave instructions for payments to Smith.
Judgment was reserved until Friday.
TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Tough times don't touch SA politicians
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.