No date yet for bail appeal as Angelo Agrizzi spends fifth day in hospital

Lawyers for former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi were on Monday still waiting to hear from the high court in Johannesburg when his bail appeal will be heard.

Agrizzi entered his fifth day in hospital on Monday after being admitted last Thursday. He had been denied bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court the day before, when he was charged with corruption.

In that case, Agrizzi was formally joined in the case with his co-accused, former ANC MP Vincent Smith, who is charged with corruption and fraud.