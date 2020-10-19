Angelo Agrizzi moved to private hospital as condition worsens

Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi has been moved to a private hospital after his condition “worsened”, his lawyer confirmed on Monday afternoon.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE spoke to Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's legal representative, who said he was dealing with a “situation” and could not provide further details. Later, asked via text message whether it was true that the former Bosasa executive had been moved from a state facility to a private hospital, Witz simply replied: “Yes.”

He then provided further details, saying: “We were contacted by a representative from correctional services who informed us that Mr Agrizzi’s condition had worsened.”

He said a doctor at the public hospital recommended that Agrizzi be transferred to a private hospital.

“The family approved this so that he could be transferred to high care. He is being moved. They are busy stabilising him,” said Witz.