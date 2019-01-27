Suspect arrested for killing cop

The Hawks and police arrested a suspect, 31, for the murder of police officer sergeant Pieter de Lange, 30, from Westernburg police station in Polokwane.

“De Lange was gunned down in November last year during an encounter with suspected drug dealers who were travelling in two vehicles at the notorious crime hotspot in Ladanna, Polokwane,” Hawks spokesperson captain Matimba Maluleke said on Sunday.

“De Lange was on-duty doing observations with regard to drug dealings in the area when he was gunned down whilst fighting back. He died on the way to hospital.”

Law enforcement found a stolen BMW near the crime scene which the suspects allegedly used. On Friday evening when the suspect was arrested at his home in Seshego, law enforcement confiscated an unlicensed firearm and a suspected stolen car.

The suspect, 31, will appear in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Monday.