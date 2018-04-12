Parliament has referred Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu to the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests for assaulting a journalist on its premises.

“The deputy speaker of the national assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces have confirmed that they have referred the assault of Netwerk24 reporter Adrian de Kock by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu to the [committee] for consideration‚” said Andisiwe Makinana‚ chairman of the parliamentary press gallery.

“The [gallery] will wait for that parliamentary process to be followed.”

Shivambu was filmed last month roughing up De Kock‚ who was waiting with other journalists outside a building where Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s DA disciplinary hearing was taking place.