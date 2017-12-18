News

Voting completed at ANC conference

By Staff Reporter - 18 December 2017 - 11:27
ANC Flag
Voting at the ANC's national conference has been concluded‚ eNCA reported on Monday.

About 4‚700 delegates cast their votes for the top six from around midnight in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg. Results are expected later on Monday.

Here is the final list of candidates for the leadership positions.

-President

Cyril Ramaphosa

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

-Deputy president

David Mabuza

Lindiwe Sisulu

-National chairperson

Gwede Mantashe

Nathi Mthethwa

-Secretary General

Senzo Mchunu

Ace Magashule

-Deputy Secretary General

Jessie Duarte

Zingiswa Losi

-Treasurer General

Paul Mashatile

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

