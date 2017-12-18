Voting completed at ANC conference
Voting at the ANC's national conference has been concluded‚ eNCA reported on Monday.
About 4‚700 delegates cast their votes for the top six from around midnight in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg. Results are expected later on Monday.
Here is the final list of candidates for the leadership positions.
-President
Cyril Ramaphosa
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
-Deputy president
David Mabuza
Lindiwe Sisulu
-National chairperson
Gwede Mantashe
Nathi Mthethwa
-Secretary General
Senzo Mchunu
Ace Magashule
-Deputy Secretary General
Jessie Duarte
Zingiswa Losi
-Treasurer General
Paul Mashatile
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane