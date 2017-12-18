ANC bans alcohol from its elective conference

Some liquor companies even provided sponsored alcoholic beverages at the Mangaung conference in 2012.

ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the alcohol ban was imposed to ensure the sobriety of delegates to allow them to make positive contributions to conference.

Kodwa said the liquor ban was proving effective as delegates have been in their best behaviour since the conference started on Saturday.

"We have to learn from our previous experiences and take these decisions to prevent unruly behaviour. Some people will go to Soweto and drink heavy spirits and come back with contribution that does not help the conference," he said.

Kodwa added the party had taken the decision to beef up security to deal with disruptive behaviour. "The rules of the conference, which are still to be adopted, are very clear on this. We will take you out without touching the ground, but we are happy with how the plenary has been."