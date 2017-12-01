Hawks' net closes in on the Guptas
The Gupta family faces raids and seizures at its properties as Hawks finalise probes into state capture allegations.
The fate of the family now rests in the hands of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which is assessing evidence contained in the dockets submitted by Hawks.
The NPA confirmed yesterday it has been given evidence on dockets relating to the family, three weeks ago.
NPA spokesman Advocate Luvuyo Mfaku told Sowetan yesterday that "no decision" had been made yet.
"The dockets were received by prosecutors at the specialised commercial crimes unit of the NPA ... they [prosecutors] are still analysing the evidence and going through the documents," he said.
A source close to the investigation said the dockets dealt with possible arrests, search and seizures at various properties.
Information on the status of these investigations first emerged in parliament when the Hawks' acting head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata and other senior officials appeared before the portfolio committee on police this month.
Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald asked Matakata if "there were any links between the Guptas and illegal flow of money out of the country" in relation to allegations of state capture.
Matakata said some of their investigations had been completed and they were awaiting the NPA's decision on whether to prosecute or not.
"I'm not satisfied with Matakata's answer because she couldn't give me a clear date when everything would be completed ... there seem to be a lack of urgency," Groenewald said.
Sowetan has established that the completed investigations related to the family's dealings with state-owned entities especially Transnet and Eskom.
The dockets stem from investigations launched in 2015.
The spokesman for the Hawks, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, declined to comment on what's in the dockets.