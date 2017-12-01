Hawks' net closes in on the Guptas

The Gupta family faces raids and seizures at its properties as Hawks finalise probes into state capture allegations.

The fate of the family now rests in the hands of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which is assessing evidence contained in the dockets submitted by Hawks.

The NPA confirmed yesterday it has been given evidence on dockets relating to the family, three weeks ago.

NPA spokesman Advocate Luvuyo Mfaku told Sowetan yesterday that "no decision" had been made yet.

"The dockets were received by prosecutors at the specialised commercial crimes unit of the NPA ... they [prosecutors] are still analysing the evidence and going through the documents," he said.