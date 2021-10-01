Soccer

Maritzburg United determined to end Royal AM's streak

Teams head into KZN derby in contrasting form

By Charles Baloyi - 01 October 2021 - 07:59
Maritzburg United players celebrate during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Maritzburg United at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Inconsistent Maritzburg United promised to end Royal AM’s run in the DStv Premiership in the KwaZulu-Natal derby.

The newcomers recorded three wins in a row in the league, while the Team of Choice have been blowing hot and cold.

Assistant coach Maahier Davids promised to stop them in their tracks in the KZN derby at the Chatsworth Stadium at 3.30pm on Sunday.

“We lost in stoppage time in the previous league game [against SuperSport United]. Royal AM scored eight goals in two games and won three in a row. They are the team to beat. It is up to us to bring our A-game. We have to trust ourselves and believe that we can do it. We have to bring our quality to the derby,” said Davids.

He said he believed that his team would get a positive result against the team coached by Malawian mentor John Maduka.

He urged his charges to forget about the painful defeat against SuperSport and to shift their focus to the derby. The Team of Choice won two matches and lost three, and another defeat is not an option for them.

“The derby gives us extra motivation and energy, and we have to step up a gear. The derby brings excitement and brings the best out of the players. We are ready and want to go all out to win the game.”

Davids said they had a clean bill of health and the players were eager to get on the field and deliver the three points.

