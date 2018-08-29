Watch how Nissan Intelligent Mobility helps drivers with performance, safety and comfort

If there is a vehicle in your blind spot, the radar-operated Intelligent Blind Spot Warning system will alert you with a light in the front inside corner of the driver’s or front passenger’s door to let you know which side the hazard is on.

When you indicate that you are about to change lanes, but there is a vehicle in your blind spot, a warning light will flash and an audible signal will sound.

Should you not heed the warning, the warning system will help you bring the vehicle back toward the centre of the lane in which it’s travelling by automatically applying brakes to the opposite side of the vehicle.

Tekna-specification Qashqai and X-Trail derivatives, as well as the Patrol luxury off-roader, are equipped with these technologies.

Watch this short video to see how the technology works: