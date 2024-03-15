Yolanda 'disqualified' from the #BBMzansi competition for GBV comments

MultiChoice distanced itself from her actions, booting her out of the reality show.
“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously,” MultiChoice said.
Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai has been disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi: Sya'Mosha competition.
This after the 32-year-old sales consultant and model from Limpopo made comments about molesting a contestant. Since then, more inappropriate comments made by her on the show have come to light.
“MultiChoice has investigated the matter regarding remarks made by a housemate on Big Brother Mzansi which is currently airing on DStv channel 198,” it said in a statement.
“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously. Therefore the housemate who made the threatening remarks (Yolanda) has been disqualified from the game.”
