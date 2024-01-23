During her stint on Moja Love’s Dlozi Lam and Mzansi Magic’s iZangoma Zodumo, Gogo Skhotheni caused an uproar on social media when she revealed she had taken a second husband after her ancestors instructed her to do so.
During her recent sit-down on Nkululeko n Cultr, however, Gogo Skhotheni said while she liked the idea of having more than one partner, her husband did not approve of it.
“It was a fun experience. If my husband would allow me to have a second husband, I think I would. It was fun seeing him get angry because I hardly do anything to my husband. My husband and I have never fought about mjolo (dating); we fight about serious stuff. So seeing him when I approached him about a second husband with him getting angry was a turn-on,” she said.
“It would be a nice experience, but no, there's no second husband.”
Gogo Skhotheni has been outspoken on African spirituality and practices, and previously told TshisaLIVE she had done an isdliso ritual to keep her marriage strong.
“I had to [give him isdliso] because he had his jealous thing. I had to cool him down so he can still understand that I still call the shots ... Also, they have to get along, so I can't do that without using umuti at the end of the day,” she said, referring to her second husband.
'I have been single for six months': Gogo Skhotheni and her husband call it quits
Image: X
Tumi Motsoeneng, popularly known as Gogo Skhotheni, has revealed she and her husband Monde have separated.
The podcaster, DJ and popular sangoma took to her Instagram story recently announcing the news to her fans.
“I have been single for six months and people still think I am in a relationship. Maybe because my break-up with my ex was a matured one,” she wrote.
“Whenever we are seen together it's because of our kids or business but besides everything. We are no longer dating, it's been a while hle. We stopped following each other on all social media platforms 2022 late. We officially broke up six months ago.”
TshisaLIVE reached out to Gogo Skhotheni for comment but she said she didn't want to speak on the matter “for now”.
Image: Instagram/ Gogo Skhotheni
