SPOTLIGHT | 'Aquaman' sequel on screens, along with family animation 'Migration'; 'Prime' coming to Netflix

The final episode of Spotlight for 2023 looks in on DC’s most anticipated film of the year, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and audiences can join the flight to new heights in the family animation, Migration. The episode also features highlights from the year that was.

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa and friends return to cinemas (including 3D and IMAX) in the epic sequel to the 2018 box-office hit, Aquaman. Three years into his reign, Arthur Curry bears the responsibilities of being the King of the Seven Seas. As unfinished business from his past returns to haunt him, he must forge an alliance with an old enemy and call upon the power of the Lost Nation to defeat an attack on his family and kingdom.

Directed by James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious) the full-throttle action fantasy also stars Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman.

Also in cinemas, the 3D animation Migration from Illumination Entertainment (Minions, Despicable Me, Sing, The Secret Lives of Pets) sees a family of ducks leave their New England pond for a holiday in Jamaica, but instead find themselves lost in New York City. The experience expands their horizons as they open themselves up to making new friends and accomplish more than they thought they could. The voice cast includes Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Kumail Nanjiani and Danny DeVito.

Streaming from January 3 on Netflix is Prime, directed by Thabiso Christopher, an engineer turned filmmaker (The Turning Son, Offside). The film deals with his favoured themes of family, identity and social division.

A young man, traumatised by the childhood death of his mother, has his life of isolation again triggered when his abusive father dies, despite the young man having found love. As his relationship suffers, he must battle an ancient demon trying to take advantage of his plight to seduce him. It is an intriguing horror-drama, starring Nomsa Twala, Richard Gau and Jasmine Hazi.

• Spotlight resumes on January 19 2024.