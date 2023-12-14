SPOTLIGHT | Nicolas Cage darkens dreams; music festival highlights; Sandton City theatre for the family

This week’s Spotlight episode has a look at music adventures, family theatre and Nicolas Cage in a big-screen dark comedy.

In what may be one of Cage’s best performances, (he has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for best performance by a male actor in a musical/comedy), Dream Scenario centres on family man Paul Matthews. The biology professor’s life is upended when millions of people around the world start seeing him in their dreams as a dispassionate observer to the unfolding events. But when these appearances take an unpleasant turn, Paul is forced to cope as fame turns to infamy in the real world.

Hailed as a bold statement about the experience of fame, Swedish director Kristoffer Borgli’s style creates mind game for audiences, leaving them guessing whether the scene is real or imagined in this riveting dark fantasy.

Spotlight looks back at one of this year’s biggest three-day music festivals, Hey Neighbour, which made its debut on African soil this year (December 8-10 at Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria). It featured a packed schedule and saw diverse groups connecting through their love of music and culture.

With performances from hip-hop king Kendrick Lamar, sweet sounds from Khalid and electrifying performances from The Chainsmokers and Swedish House Mafia, the festival also featured SA’s rising star, Tyla. Pencil this unforgettable festival in on your social calendar for 2024. Register now at: https://heyneighbour.co.za/.

At Sandton City this festive season is a live show set to delight the whole family through song and dance, with a story of joy and generosity. In Momo's Magical Adventure, meet 8-year-old Momo with his plush meerkat Mack, Sandi the Gingerbread Man and Busi the Butterfly. Sandton City has pulled out all the stops with this theatre production. Performed in a beautifully bespoke festive tent in the Centre Court, the show runs till January 7, with four live performances per day. Get your tickets at sandtoncity.com.