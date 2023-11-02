Industry colleagues, friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Lebohang Mpyana.
The actress and social media personality, famous for her character Khelina in DiepCity and her social media skits as Queen Skwatakwata, died after a short illness.
Singers Makhadzi and Winnie Mashaba were among the celebrities who paid tribute.
“RIP my friend. I am still shocked,” Makhadzi wrote.
“Nna ke kwatile (I'm angry) … life is not fair,” actor Clement Maosa wrote.
“We remember her fondly for her captivating performance as Khelina in the show DiepCity. Her talent illuminated our screens and her presence enriched her peers on set and behind the scenes. We will forever cherish her contributions to Black Brain Pictures and the world of TV,” said Black Brain Pictures.
Read the posts below:
'The industry is robbed' — tributes pour in for actress Lebohang Mpyana
Image: Twitter
Industry colleagues, friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Lebohang Mpyana.
The actress and social media personality, famous for her character Khelina in DiepCity and her social media skits as Queen Skwatakwata, died after a short illness.
Singers Makhadzi and Winnie Mashaba were among the celebrities who paid tribute.
“RIP my friend. I am still shocked,” Makhadzi wrote.
“Nna ke kwatile (I'm angry) … life is not fair,” actor Clement Maosa wrote.
“We remember her fondly for her captivating performance as Khelina in the show DiepCity. Her talent illuminated our screens and her presence enriched her peers on set and behind the scenes. We will forever cherish her contributions to Black Brain Pictures and the world of TV,” said Black Brain Pictures.
Read the posts below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos