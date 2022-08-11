Radio Awards MyStation competition receives record number of votes
Here's when the lucky listener who'll win R40,000 for simply voting for their favourite radio station will be announced
Now in its 12th edition, the Radio Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation in the SA radio industry. This annual awards programme not only gives broadcasters the opportunity to win big, but radio fans too.
How? Through the accompanying MyStation competition.
This year, listeners from across the country were invited to nominate their favourite station to stand a chance to win a R40,000 cash prize.
More than 1.1-million MyStation votes were received, beating the 880,000 entries in 2021. Listeners voted online at no charge.
These voting results will determine the winners of two separate MyStation categories at the Radio Awards in November:
- Most Votes for the station that generated the highest number of online votes; and
- Most Loyal Listener for the station that had the most votes as a ratio against their audience numbers.
Meanwhile, the lucky listener who'll win R40,000 for simply voting in the MyStation competition will be announced on September 14 via the official Radio Awards website and social media pages.
Radio Awards entries on the rise
This year, the Radio Awards received more than 1,700 entries across general and nomination categories from 173 radio stations and podcasters nationwide. This number surpasses the 1,500 entries received in 2021.
Bookmark these dates
• September 6 — Finalists in the general categories announced
• September 14 — Winner of the MyStation Competition announced
• September 23 — Finalists in the nomination categories announced
• November 26 — Radio Awards ceremony
“The awards continue to go from strength to strength, and it has been fantastic to see the enthusiasm stations have displayed this year. We are delighted about the level of industry participation, and we look forward to hosting yet another show-stopping awards ceremony,” says Taryn Westoby, GM of Arena Events, which manages and owns the Radio Awards.
Judging of the general category entries began on June 14, by an adjudication body of 40 broadcast and media industry professionals.
The results will be reviewed by BDO SA, appointed as the auditors of the 2022 Radio Awards. BDO SA is a global organisation that extends across 167 countries, with seven offices and 1,400 professionals in SA.
The Radio Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 26.
To inquire about the Radio Awards, contact Melissa de Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa